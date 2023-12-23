Jeff Schudel's Week 16 NFL picks
Dec. 23—Each week, Browns beat writer Jeff Schudel will make his NFL picks against the Las Vegas spread, including predicting the outcome of the Browns' game separately. Picks are in bold letters. Last week: 7-6-1. Overall: 104-92-8. Browns pick vs. spread: 7-6-1.
Dec. 24
Browns 20, Texans 16
Colts +1 at Falcons, 1 p.m.
Packers at Panthers +5, 1 p.m.
Browns at Texans +2.5, 1 p.m.
Lions at Vikings +3, 1 p.m.
Commanders +3 at Jets, 1 p.m.
Seahawks at Titans +2.5, 1 p.m.
Jaguars at Buccaneers (pick), 4:05 p.m.
Cardinals +4 at Bears, 4:25 p.m.
Cowboys at Dolphins (pick), 4:25 p.m.
Patriots + 6.5 at Broncos, 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 25
Raiders +10 at Chiefs, 1 p.m.
Giants +12 at Eagles, 4:30 p.m.
Ravens +5 at 49ers, 8:15 p.m.