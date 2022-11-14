Jeff Saturday's locker room speech following Colts' win vs. Raiders

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jeff Saturday joked that the Indianapolis Colts will start calling zone-read plays for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has never been known for his swift feet, but his career-best, 39-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter led to his winning touchdown pass two plays later. It capped an unusual week when the Colts fired coach Frank Reich and replaced him with Saturday, whose only prior coaching experience was at a Georgia high school.