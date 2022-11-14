Jeff Saturday's locker room speech following Colts' win vs. Raiders
Indianapolis Colts Interim head coach Jeff Saturday's locker room speech following Colts' win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks after 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday picked up the win his his debut with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Snap counts from the Week 10 win over the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS (AP) Jeff Saturday joked that the Indianapolis Colts will start calling zone-read plays for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has never been known for his swift feet, but his career-best, 39-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter led to his winning touchdown pass two plays later. It capped an unusual week when the Colts fired coach Frank Reich and replaced him with Saturday, whose only prior coaching experience was at a Georgia high school.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
