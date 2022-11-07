Jeff Saturday’s recent tweet about Raiders making the rounds

Just over one week ago, Jeff Saturday hit send on a Tweet that summarized his thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders. In an ironic twist, his first game as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts will come against said Raiders team.

The tweet in which Saturday plainly said “Raiders look horrible” has quickly made the rounds across social media. At the time, Saturday probably thought there would be nothing of it. Life comes at you fast, though.

It’s just another layer of what has turned into a laughable development following the news that the Colts fired former head coach Frank Reich on Monday.

Raiders look horrible — Jeff Saturday (@SaturdayJeff) October 30, 2022

The hiring of Saturday is a complete surprise and a shock to even those inside the Colts organization. Considering he has no experience coaching even at the collegiate level (let alone the NFL), it’s likely this situation is heading one way.

In the grand scheme of things, the tweet doesn’t matter. Head coaches typically don’t speak about other teams in that manner, regardless of how they truly feel, and Saturday was speaking as an analyst at the time.

It’s just a funny and ironic development that his first game as an interim head coach comes against the team he was tweeting about.

In fairness to Saturday, the Raiders have been pretty bad this season. New head coach Josh McDaniels already has some fire under his seat after Las Vegas has started the season with a 2-6 record.

Granted, the Colts have looked worse, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They were the second team to fire their head coach and now are likely to become a laughingstock across the league as they plummet their way to a top-five pick.

If the Colts are going to be a bad team, at least we may get some entertainment over the next eight games before the offseason begins.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire