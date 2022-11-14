Jeff Saturday praises team effort following first victory as Colts head coach
Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday praises overall team effort following victory vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in coaching debut.
LA Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left Sundays Week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals with a right ankle injury.
The first big move of Jeff Saturday’s tenure was an enormous one, deciding to put veteran quarterback Matt Ryan back in the starting lineup.
The Dolphins will head into the bye on a four-game winning streak after a 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The Arizona Cardinals improve to 4-6 and pick up their first division win of the season.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The ''MVP!'' chants for Tua Tagovailoa started early in the second half, and they didn't stop until after the game ended, as Tagovailoa flashed a smile and waved on his way off the field. Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday for their fourth straight win. In a game that was a blowout by the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa connected with three receivers for his third straight three-touchdown performance.
With Jeff Wilson rushing for 119 yards and Tua Tagovailoa throwing three TD passes, the Dolphins cruised past the Browns 39-17.
Insider Joel A. Erickson previews Indianapolis Colts' Jeff Saturday's debut versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rafael Nadal said he was slow and rusty as he suffered a disastrous start to his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time after crashing to a 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 defeat to Taylor Fritz on Sunday.
The Rams suffered another ugly loss, this time to the Cardinals. Here's a recap of what happened at SoFi.
#Bills' Josh Allen post-#Vikings: 'Losing sucks'
The Giants are who they are. You’d be silly to expect anything else by now. Nothing significant will change at this point in the season.
It’s the first game Murray has missed this season. He hurt his injury during last Sunday’s 31-21 loss to the visiting Seahawks.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were rolling through the Jaguars defense when Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco delivered a helmet-to-helmet blow that left wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster motionless on the turf. Rather than slow down the Chiefs, the questionable hit infuriated them. Mahomes threw for 331 yards with touchdown passes to four different receivers, and the Kansas City offense piled up nearly 500 yards despite three turnovers in a 27-17 victory Sunday.
1) Missouri officially has a Tennessee problem. Yeah, I know, so does almost everybody else in college football. I get it. This isn't as much about this year or this game as it is the general trend. Mizzou won five of its first seven against the Vols as members of the SEC.
The Rams were defeated by the Cardinals 27-17 in Week 10 and here are six immediate takeaways from the disappointing loss.
Odell Beckham Jr. wants to sign with a contender, and the reeling Packers don't fit the bill.
The Jeff Saturday experiment officially begins in less than an hour. If Colts G.M. Chris Ballard had his way, it wouldn’t be. According to NFL Media, both Ballard and team president Pete Ward advised owner Jim Irsay to not hire Saturday. Per the report, Irsay was “hellbent” on making the former Colts player with no [more]
Did Renato Moicano just cut the best post-fight promo in UFC history?
Jeff Saturday is 1-0 after the Colts defeated the Raiders in his debut as interim head coach