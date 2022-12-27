Jeff Saturday: Nick Foles will remain Colts’ starting quarterback

Nick Foles did not play well in his first start for the Colts on Monday night, but he won’t be benched.

Colts coach Jeff Saturday confirmed today that Foles will be the Colts’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

The Colts have played musical chairs with their starting quarterbacks this season: Matt Ryan was brought in as the unquestioned starter, only to get benched after six games. Sam Ehlinger then started two games and played so badly that he got Frank Reich fired as head coach. Saturday came in and put Ryan back on top of the depth chart, but after the Colts lost four straight games, Saturday switched to Foles.

Another switch is apparently not coming. With two games to go, the Colts are sticking with Foles.

On Monday night Foles completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards, with no touchdowns, three interceptions and seven sacks, in the Colts’ 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

