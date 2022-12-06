After Sunday night’s 54-19 loss to the Cowboys came to an end, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said he didn’t give any thought to benching quarterback Matt Ryan despite his four turnovers on the evening.

On Monday, the prospect of making changes during the bye week came up. Saturday said any changes the 4-8-1 team makes “won’t be about next-year evaluation,” but about giving the team their best chance of winning their final four games.

Saturday said he is “not looking at Matt any different than anybody else” during that evaluation, but confirmed that a change at quarterback is one of many things that will be on the table before Week 15.

“I actually had that conversation this morning. We’re going to look at everything — no position in particular, but everybody,” Saturday said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We need the best 11 on the field every time. If we think somebody gives us a better chance to win, let’s have those discussions this week.”

Sam Ehlinger started two games before Frank Reich was fired as the head coach earlier this year. Ryan returned to the lineup when Saturday was installed and the Colts beat the Raiders before losing their last three games.

Jeff Saturday: We’re looking at everything, including quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk