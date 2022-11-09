Jeff Saturday confirms Parks Frazier will call offensive plays for Colts

1
Josh Alper
·1 min read

Word on Tuesday was that Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday settled on pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier as the member of his staff who will call the team’s offensive plays for the rest of the season and Saturday confirmed that piece of information at a Wednesday press conference.

The choice of playcaller drew attention because the Colts had no one with experience in that area on the staff after firing head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady over the last two weeks. Saturday said on Wednesday that part of the reason for choosing Frazier was so that they did not have to change the responsibilities of multiple coaches as they head into this weekend’s game against the Raiders.

Saturday also said that other members of the coaching staff will work with Frazier in order to ensure that the team is calling the right plays and that the operation is running smoothly.

Frazier has worked a lot with quarterback Sam Ehlinger over the last couple of years and that duo will now have a lot to do with how the rest of the 2022 season plays out in Indianapolis.

Jeff Saturday confirms Parks Frazier will call offensive plays for Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

