Jeff Saturday calls Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux's celebration after Nick Foles sack 'tasteless'

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

During the Giants’ 38-10 thumping of the Indianapolis Colts, one that sent New York back to the postseason for the first time since 2016, rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux made some headlines of his own after celebrating a big sack against Nick Foles.

With the first half winding down and Big Blue already up 21-3, Thibodeaux went untouched on a third-down and four play and flattened Foles for a huge loss. Right after, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft celebrated with fake snow angels on the MetLife Stadium turf and Foles, writhing in pain, right beside him.

After the game, reporters asked Thibodeaux about the situation and he apologized, saying he wasn’t aware that Foles was hurt on the play.

Still, that didn’t stop Colts head coach Jeff Saturday from chiming in on Monday afternoon about the whole ordeal.

“Tasteless from the celebration afterwards,” Saturday said. “Just trash. Not a fan of it at all.”

Foles ended up having to leave the game on a cart right after the play and was ultimately declared out for the rest of the contest, making way for Sam Ehlinger.

Along with his “trash” comments, Saturday also mentioned that Foles is “really sore” and won’t play this week for Indianapolis in the regular season finale.

Meanwhile, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was also asked about the hit on Monday afternoon via a Zoom conference but didn’t really want to get into it.

“Quite sure that (Thibodeaux) didn’t know the player was hurt,” he said. “Kayvon is a good young man, and I know he responded to questions about that yesterday. So, I’ll leave that to him.”

While it did appear that Thibodeaux had no idea that Foles was potentially seriously hurt on the play, as his celebration came immediately after the sack, Thibodeaux was also seen on the sideline making a sleeping gesture while Foles was getting looked at by team doctors.