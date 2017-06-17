Jeff Samardzija vents frustration with impressive homer and bat flip

Typically when we discuss home runs and bat flips there’s a pitcher on the other side who’s not thrilled about it. We’re sure that’s true here, but San Francisco Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija added a different twist to this on Friday night by supplying both the home run and the bat flip against Rockies rookie Antonio Senzatela.

Samardzija’s blast was among the most impressive home runs we’ve seen all season. That includes home runs from regular sluggers like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. At 446 feet, it even measured as the longest home run by a pitcher during the Statcast era.

The home run was the third of Samardzija’s career and his first since joining the Giants. It had to feel especially good given the Giants’ struggles this season. Samardzija himself has been inconsistent, posting a 4.81 ERA. More importantly, the wins aren’t coming for him (2 in 14 starts) or the team (26-43).

When Samardzija went yard and let that bat fly, you could feel him letting go of some of that pent up frustration. He wanted to style a bit too, no doubt about it. He scored big in that regard with the flip, the animated trot and a forearm bash with teammate Austin Slater that would have made the “Bash Brothers” proud.

View photos Jeff Samardzija (right) bashes forearms with teammate Austin Slater after his impressive home run. (AP) More

Unfortunately for Samardzija, his elation would only be temporary. After giving his team a three-run lead, he would immediately surrender five runs in the next inning, including a go-ahead three-run home run to Ian Desmond.

The Giants went on to lose 10-8 to the Rockies and Samardzija left more frustrated than ever after allowing eight runs in six innings and bickering with home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom.

The Rockies didn’t mind piling on either, as this screen cap from 120 Sports shows.

View photos The Rockies troll the Giants and Jeff Samardzija on Instagram. (120 Sports) More

That really is the theme of the Giants season so far. Every high has been followed by a series of lows.

But we must ask this: Is it really wise to agitate a guy nicknamed “Shark?”

Michael Morse would certainly say no, and he wasn’t even the agitator.

We’d say no too. Especially if that leopard shark spotted circling McCovey Cove is a “Shark” Samardzija fan.

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Townie813