Jeff Samardzija placed back on the DL with shoulder injury

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was clear on Saturday night that Jeff Samardzija still isn't right. On Sunday morning, Samardzija was put back on the disabled list.

The right-hander lasted just four innings against the A's with diminished velocity and poor command, and afterward admitted that he had trouble getting and staying loose during the start. That has been an issue for Samardzija going back to spring training, and he will spend the final day before the break getting examined by team doctors and undergoing another MRI.

Manager Bruce Bochy said he did not know what's next for Samardzija. He likely will need another extended break, although surgery has not yet been discussed. Bochy said Samardzija will throw a bullpen session at some point after the break to see if his shoulder has improved. He will get treatment throughout the All-Star break.

Samardzija missed 18 games at the start of the season and then 35 more after he tried to return. Bochy credited him with trying to stay on the field and pitching through pain.

"He's such a competitor," Bochy said. "He wants to be out there. He willed his way through four innings yesterday, I think."

To take the roster spot, the Giants added Kelby Tomlinson to the roster. Derek Holland likely will take the rotation spot after the break, although the Giants do not need a fifth starter right away because they're off after three games in Oakland next weekend.