Jeff Petry with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets
Jeff Petry (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 03/06/2021
Follow all the action from UFC 259 as three title fights headline the 15-fight card at Apex in Las Vegas.
Michael Brockers wants J.J. Watt to know Aaron Donald is better.
Barcelona continued their rampant run of domestic form to beat Osasuna 2-0 away from home on Saturday and move to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, with Lionel Messi setting up goals scored by Jordi Alba and teenager Ilaix Moriba. Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.
If he’s healthy, Griffin could help a few teams as a secondary playmaker and occasional low-post scorer, along with providing a veteran presence on a contender.
Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.
Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.
After 14 years in the NBA, Mike Conley is an All-Star.
Mentally, physically and emotionally, Sterling has never been better.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) At some point during Michigan's giddy postgame celebration, Juwan Howard saved himself a little keepsake from this marvelous season. ''I put some of that confetti in my pocket,'' Howard said. Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Hunter Dickinson added 14 and No. 2 Michigan wrapped up the Big Ten title with a 69-50 victory over rival Michigan State on Thursday night.
As great as Adesanya already is, with a 20-0 record, a No. 2 ranking in the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound list and making a bid at becoming a champ-champ, it pales in comparison to what he might become.
Matt Harmon runs through the latest round of the NFL rumor mill including whether J.J. Watt's addition by the Cardinals will make Arizona a more enticing option for pass-catchers on the open market.
The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.
Here are the fighters with the most to gain from a great showing Saturday, as well as those with the most to lose.
Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson share a connection.
Mayock is saying the right things in public. But if he's not exploring a Wilson trade in private, he's not doing his job.
Receiving $100 million appears to have done very little to change Trevor Bauer.
Let's look at some potential trades to consider now that we're headed into the NBA All-Star Break.
The 33-year-old Serbian suffered the injury during a third round match at Melbourne Park but that did not stop him from clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam. He will surpass Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 311th week. According to a partial schedule posted on his website http://www.novakdjokovic.com, Djokovic is entered for the ATP Masters 1000 event on the hardcourts in Miami from March 22-April 4.
Barcelona cranked up the pressure on Sunday's Madrid derby by beating Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday night to edge two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
Did Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier overreact?