Jeff Okudah traded from Lions to NFC South team

It’s the NFL offseason and that means that rosters are being reshaped all across the league. That also means there are bound to be some former Ohio State players submitting change of address forms to the U.S. Postal Service as things materialize.

One of those players is former OSU cornerback, Jeff Okudah, according to reports. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft will be packing his bags and headed for the Atlanta Falcons.

Okudah’s first couple of years in the NFL have not gone according to plan. While with the Detroit Lions, he injured his hamstring in the preseason in 2020, then had to have surgery to repair a core muscle injury in December of his rookie season. He then ruptured his Achilles tendon in the season opener in 2021 before finally getting back on the field and starting 15 games during the 2022-2023 season.

ESPN story on the Falcons trading for Lions CB Jeff Okudah for a 2023 fifth-round pick. https://t.co/PMjqD3lr8a — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 11, 2023

Sometimes a guy and a team just don’t work out and both need fresh starts, and this is what this appears to be. We’ll be following Okudah and hoping that all of that talent can stay on the field and translate into a long and productive NFL career from here on out.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire