Jeff Okudah out for the season with a torn Achilles

The worst-case scenario from Sunday’s injury front proved to be the reality on Monday. An MRI confirmed that Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah tore his Achilles tendon in the second half of the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Okudah will miss the rest of the season on the injured reserve list after having surgery.

It’s a big blow for the Lions at a position where the team has scant proven depth. Okudah was the team’s top cornerback and had a very strong training camp. He got beaten for a touchdown during the 49ers game but also had a nice PD and was generally in good position in coverage throughout the game.

