Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah‘s first game of the season will be his last.

Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and is out for the season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It’s a huge setback for Okudah, the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He struggled as a rookie last year, but the Lions’ new coaching staff reportedly thought he showed a lot of promise this offseason. Now he’ll have to wait until 2022 to show what he can do.

The Lions’ secondary didn’t look great even before Okudah got hurt, and now they’ll be scrambling to make up for the loss of a starter they had high hopes for.

Jeff Okudah out for season with torn Achilles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk