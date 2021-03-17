Cornerback Jeff Okudah had a tough year after the Lions selected him at No. 3 overall. He struggled and was often targeted in coverage. Then he missed nearly half of the season due to injury, undergoing core muscle surgery in December.

In all, Okudah recorded an interception, a pair of passes defensed, and 47 total tackles in nine games with six starts.

New head coach Dan Campbell has said he wants Okudah to play with more confidence in his second year. In an interview with the Lions’ website, Okudah said knowing Campbell has his back meant a lot.

“I can’t let this team down,” Okudah said, via DetroitLions.com. “I’m just investing myself any way possible to be the best player I can for the city of Detroit.”

To that end, Okudah has been rehabbing at the Lions’ facility and noted he feels better than he has in a long time.

“I’m really excited to get out to work, see the gains I’ve put in from the work and just see where it goes,” Okudah said. “I’m really open-minded this year. I’m coming in really with the mentality of not proving people wrong, but just trying to prove myself right.”

Jeff Okudah: I’m not trying to prove people wrong, just prove myself right originally appeared on Pro Football Talk