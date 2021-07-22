Jeff Okudah had core muscle surgery on both sides

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah battled through a tough rookie season, and his health status played a role in his struggles. It turns out Okudah was more severely injured than initially thought.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Okudah had a second core muscle surgery following his rookie campaign in Detroit. The cornerback had the second procedure, more commonly known as sports hernia surgery, as a precautionary move while recovering from the initial surgery to the other side of his abdomen.

Okudah is healthy now and ready to start training camp, which kicks off in a week in Allen Park. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft projects as the Lions’ top defensive back.

Interesting detail on #Lions CB Jeff Okudah, who is healthy for camp: While he tore a core muscle on one side in ‘20, he actually had surgery to repair both by @DrWilliamMeyers. Meyers repaired the non-injured side for precaution because if you tear one, you often tear the other. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2021