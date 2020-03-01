Cornerback Jeff Okudah showed NFL teams plenty of good things while he was playing for Ohio State, but he won’t be finishing out the on-field drills at the Scouting Combine on Sunday.

Okudah fell awkwardly while tracking a ball during one of the drills and left the field to get checked out by medical personnel. Kim Jones of NFL Media reports that he hurt his neck and will not take part in the remaining drills.

Jones added that he might take part in the vertical and broad jumps.

Okudah came into the Combine as the consensus choice as the top cornerback in this year’s class. Nothing that happened in Indy is likely to change that standing and he’ll get another chance to show off his skills at Ohio State’s Pro Day later this month.

Jeff Okudah done with drills after hurting neck at Combine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk