Both of the Lions’ top two draft picks from April are carrying injuries into Thursday’s game against the Texans and only one of them has a chance to play.

Running back D'Andre Swift has been listed as questionable due to the concussion that kept him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. The second-round pick was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

First-round pick Jeff Okudah will not play on his first NFL Thanksgiving. He’s been ruled out with a shoulder injury after missing practice all week.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) has been ruled out as well. He’s missing his fourth straight game while fellow wideout Danny Amendola (hip) will miss his second game in a row. Defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), cornerback Mike Ford (concussion), and defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (groin) will also miss the game.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye (back) and linebacker Reggie Ragland (ankle) are listed as questionable. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (right thumb) has no injury designation after a full practice on Wednesday.

Jeff Okudah out, D’Andre Swift questionable for Lions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk