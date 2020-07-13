Jeff Okudah agrees to rookie deal with Lions

Cornerback Jeff Okudah was the third player selected in this year’s NFL draft, but he reached agreement on his first NFL contract earlier than the two players selected ahead of him in April.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Okudah has agreed to a deal with the Lions. It’s a four-year deal and the Lions will hold an option for a fifth season. Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the salary for that option will be guaranteed at the time of execution rather than at the start of the league year.

Okudah is expected to take on a major role on the Detroit defense after starring at Ohio State. He had 34 tackles, three interceptions, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble during his final season with the Buckeyes.

The Lions traded Darius Slay this offseason, which leaves Desmond Trufant, Justin Coleman and Darryl Roberts as the most experienced corners surrounding Okudah on the depth chart.

