Jeff Neal: Reds owner Castellini is sinking his ship fast

Mar. 16—I long for the days of Sparky Anderson, Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Joe Morgan.

Heck, after this week, I long for the days of Marge Schott.

As a Reds fan, I'm disgusted. It's clear owner Bob Castellini has no interest in pleasing Cincinnati Reds fans. None whatsoever.

A season ago, the Reds accidentally became marginal contenders in the National League Central Division. Heck, they won 83 ballgames and were within sniffing distance of first place for part of the season.

How did this happen?

Free agent signee Nick Castellanos paid off big time — he hit .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBI en route to an All-Star Game appearance. Long-developing Jesse Winker was also an All-Star — he hit .305 with 24 homers and 71 RBI even though he suffered through some injuries. Slugging Eugenio Suarez was Dave Kingman-like — he was a run-producer with 31 home runs and 79 RBI, even though he carried the average of a Dominican League shortstop (.198).

The Reds had an unexpected Rookie of the Year in second baseman Jonathan India and a surprisingly solid rotation of starting pitchers.

Even Joey Votto — the overpaid face of the franchise — cranked out his first respectable campaign since 2017.

Sounds like something Reds management can build on. Right?

Well, so far in the few days since baseball was salvaged for 2022, the Reds have allowed southpaw pitcher Wade Miley to jump to divisional rival Chicago for a mere waiver fee; they traded another starting pitcher, right-hander Sonny Gray, to the Minnesota Twins for a kid who doesn't shave yet; they have shown zero interest in re-signing Castellanos; and they packaged Suarez and Winker in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in which they got, according to Hall of Fame writer Hal McCoy, "a handful of loose change and a player to be named later." Hal was only kidding a little bit. They didn't get much in return from the M's. At all.

So that's over 20 pitching wins, 89 home runs and 250 runs batted in out the door in a very short period of time.

Story continues

Reds general manager Nick Krall has implied the annual salary dump will allow the franchise to be more active in free agency as the season approaches. I will believe that when I see it. In the Castellini era, the Reds have rarely been buyers — they're always sellers. I'd love to see Cincinnati recoup some of those pitching wins and run production before opening day — but I'm certainly not holding my breath.

Instead I envision manager David Bell forced to go into battle with a squad woven together with the few players that survive the purge. And I don't expect it to be pretty.

Instead of taking an 83-win season and building on it, Castellini has once again decided to take several steps in reverse.

With the players left on the roster, will they win 70 games? Maybe 65 games? Will they finish below the (eek) Pittsburgh Pirates?

It's very possible.

Remember when Cincy sports fans griped about Mike Brown and the Bengals? Well now their two franchises are like two ships passing in the night — going in opposite directions.

The Bengals have been to a Super Bowl and are building a solid foundation for years to come.

The Reds' ship is sinking. And it's sinking fast.

I wonder how many fans will be in the stands at the Great American Ballpark when the Reds are 14 games out in June and have nowhere else to go but farther down in the standings?

I'm guessing not many.

But perhaps it will take a mass exodus of fans to force Castellini to give them a winner — or sell the franchise to someone who is willing to at least give it an effort.

JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.