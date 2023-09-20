Jeff Monken 'thrilled' to coach football at West Point and receive extension through 2027

Jeff Monken says there’s no better place than West Point to coach football and raise a family, and a new contract will keep him there for another four years.

“I’ve told a lot of people, I’m just getting started,’’ Monken said Tuesday in his first comments since recently finalizing a multi-year deal that replaces an existing contract that was set to expire in 2024. “I'm thrilled to be the coach here and be on ‘America's Team.’ I've enjoyed my tenure here. … It's just an awesome feeling to know that we've got a great future here.’’

The deal has been in the works for months and only recently finalized.

“I’m very happy with (the contract),’’ Monken told the Times Herald-Record. “If I wasn’t happy with it, I wouldn’t have signed the contract.

Army head coach Jeff Monken during pro day at West Point March 16, 2023.

“Really, (there’s) just some assurance which comes with a multi-year contract that I'm going to be able to be the coach here and that if we continue to have success and continue to win – which I hope we will – that they'll be opportunities to do this again in the future.’’

His 10 seasons at the helm and 66 career wins (2023 included) at West Point ranks second only to Hall of Fame coach Earl ‘Red’ Blaik, who coached 18 seasons and posted 121 wins between 1941-58. Charles Daly (1912-16, 1919-22) and Bob Sutton (1991-99) each coached nine seasons.

Monken has revitalized the program, taking Army to five bowl games, and winning four, between 2016-21 – it must be noted, though, that an abundance of bowls and requirement of only a .500 record in Football Bowl Subdivision play makes it easier to qualify. On that front, the Black Knights have excelled, winning 10 games in 2017, 11 in 2018 and nine in both 2020 and 2021. Prior to Monken’s arrival in 2014, Army had been in only one bowl game in the previous 17 seasons, with the high-water mark of seven wins in 2010.

Army has also beaten Navy five times over the past seven seasons. The Black Knights have claimed the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy competition - which includes Air Force - three times (2017, 2018, 2020) over the past six seasons - Army had not won the coveted trophy since 1996.

Army head coach Jeff Monken holds the winner's trophy7 after beating Navy in double overtime on Saturday in Philadelphia. DANNY WILD/USA TODAY Sports

“I'm just thrilled to be the coach here and just grateful that there are people who believed in me,’’ Monken said, noting the appreciation he has for former athletic director Boo Corrigan (now the A.D. at North Carolina State) and former West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen (now the president of the University of South Carolina), who hired him in 2014.

“I’m thankful,’ Monken said, “that we were able to have some success enough that even with the new A.D., Mike Buddie, and a new superintendent (Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland) that that they still believe that I’m the right guy.’’

Though no specifics were offered, ESPN reports that the base salary is more than $2 million annually, keeping in line with his service academy peers. According to USA TODAY, Navy coach Ken Niumataolo made $2.3 million each year from 2019-22 – he was dismissed after last season, replaced with Brian Newberry. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun signed a five-year extension in 2020, and reports say he makes between $1.7 million and $3 million with bonuses factored in.

“As I’ve said, I would do this job for a dollar,’’ Monken said. “I love this job.’’

Monken said he will do what he can to help promote West Point’s image, and that includes helping the athletics department in its plans to fund raise for the renovation of the East stands at Michie Stadium – that project was put on hold in late July due to rising costs and flood damage on post following the summer storms.

“Hopefully, knowing that there’s some longevity for me here, that’ll help in recruiting,’’ Monken said. “It will continue to help us recruit, retain and develop outstanding young men to represent this institution and the United States Army as football players, and that's part of it as well.

Under the radar, West Point on Tuesday also announced extensions of five other head coaches: Tracy Chao (women’s soccer, fourth season); Brandt Nigro (swimming and diving, fifth season); Brian Plotkin (men’s soccer, third season); Michelle Tumolo (women’s lacrosse, third season); and, Mark West (sprint football, 15th season).

Army football, years coaching

18 – Earl Blaik (1941-58)

10 – Jeff Monken (2014-present)

9 - Charles Daly (1912-16, 1919-22)

9 – Bob Sutton (1991-99)

8 – Tom Cahill (1966-73)

8 – Jim Young (1983-90)

5 - Garrison Davidson (1933-37)

5 – Homer Smith (1974-78)

Rich Ellerson (2009-13)

4 - Herman Koehler (1897-1900)

4 – Biff Jones (1926-29)

4 – Paul Dietzel (1962-65)

