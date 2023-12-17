Jeff Lebby finalizing Mississippi State football coaching staff with special teams hire

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football is expected to hire New Mexico State defensive backs coach Cliff Odom as its next special teams coordinator, according to multiple reports. Odom rounds out the on-field staff for first-year coach Jeff Lebby.

Odom spent the previous two seasons at NMSU. Among his previous stops, Odom overlapped with Lebby at Central Florida (2018-19) when he worked in special teams quality control under head coach Josh Heupel. Lebby was Heupel's quarterbacks coach in 2018 and offensive coordinator in 2019.

Lebby hired Coleman Hutzler on Dec. 8 to serve as his defensive coordinator, along with coaching inside linebackers. When he was introduced at MSU on Nov. 27, Lebby said he intends on hiring an offensive coordinator, but nobody has been given that title yet.

Odom is the 10th assistant on staff, so Lebby can't make another hire − although he could give the offensive coordinator label to an already-hired staffer. Lebby spent the previous two seasons as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator and play-caller.

Here's a look at Lebby's full on-field staff for the 2024 season.

Jeff Lebby's coaching staff at Mississippi State

Jeff Lebby - Head coach

Anthony Tucker - Running backs coach (assistant head coach)

Coleman Hutzler - Defensive coordinator (inside linebackers)

Matt Barnes - Safeties (co-defensive coordinator)

David Turner - Defensive line

Chad Bumphis - Wide receivers

Cody Kennedy - Offensive line

Jon Cooper - Tight ends

Matt Holecek - Quarterbacks

Corey Bell - Cornerbacks

Shaud Williams - Strength and conditioning

