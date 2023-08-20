Jeff Lebby feels the offensive players look ‘better’ ahead of year two

The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to build off a solid season on offense in 2022. Was it perfect? No. But there was a lot of stuff they can build on.

One of those things was having the nation’s 10th-best rushing attack. On the other hand, one of the criticisms of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was not rotating wide receivers in and out too often. The feeling was this caused fatigue which resulted in poor separation.

Lebby told reporters, playing three receivers the majority of the time is not what they want to do as an offense.

“We want to play with seven guys at the receiver position where you can rotate, and guys are fresh and fast and healthy,” Lebby said. “That’s what we’ve got to create.”

Competitive depth is another phrase Lebby used to describe this offense. He said he feels there is more depth than a season ago offensively.

“I think walking out here on grass, you can just see the bodies, another year with (strength coach Jerry Schmidt), recruiting being year two,” Lebby said. “I think you can tell we look just better than we did a year ago.”

While it helps to have, that “look,” looks don’t win football games. But it’s good to hear they feel there is more depth than a season ago. That was something lacking on both sides of the ball and something coaches hope is in a much better spot in year two.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire