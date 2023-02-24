Jeff Lebby among ESPN’s top assistants to watch for the next head coaching cycle

Good coordinators can be hard to come and when you find one, they don’t hang around for very long. We see every coaching cycle, offensive and defensive coordinators making moves to become head coaches or even taking lateral moves to other programs.

As this offseason revealed, Oklahoma Sooners’ offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has created a positive reputation for himself as a playcaller. So much so that Alabama and Nick Saban were in hot pursuit. And it doesn’t seem like the buzz on Lebby will slow down any time soon.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg “surveyed several industry sources” (ESPN+) to come up with a list of the hottest assistants in college football, which included Jeff Lebby.

His return to his alma mater under new coach Brent Venables didn’t go as planned in Year 1, as Oklahoma lost seven games for the first time since 1997. But Lebby’s offense still averaged 32.9 points per game and 6.2 yards per play. The unit showed balance with quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Eric Gray and others, and eclipsed 30 points four times in losses. Lebby’s track record at multiple spots — he served as offensive coordinator at UCF and Ole Miss before OU — enhances his candidacy for future openings. His connection to Baylor and former Bears coach Art Briles, Lebby’s father-in-law, may give some schools some pause, but there’s an expectation among industry sources that he will soon get his chance to lead. – Rittenberg, ESPN

There are certainly some extenuating circumstances surrounding Jeff Lebby’s career that makes his progression to a head coaching job less straightforward. But that hasn’t slowed down the moves Kendall Briles has made. However, Lebby could take Brent Venables’ approach and stay with the Sooners until THE job presents itself.

As one of the top coordinators in college football, he doesn’t have to rush anything. He’s proven capable of leading successful offenses at multiple levels and in three different conferences. Additionally, Lebby has proven adept as a recruiter, helping the Sooners land Jackson Arnold.

After Alabama made a run at Lebby this winter, it would appear that Lebby’s ability to run an offense has kept him top of mind for programs across the country. According to Rittenberg, it seems like only a matter of time before the Sooners may be dealing with an offensive coordinator search.

