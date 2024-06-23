Jeff Kent reacts to son Kaeden Kent getting picked off for Texas A&M vs Tennessee in College World Series Game 2

Kaeden Kent has delivered in many ways for Texas A&M baseball during its impressive College World Series run in Omaha.

But in the bottom of the third inning, the Aggies second baseman got caught sleeping on the base paths, leading to a costly out in Game 2 of the CWS championship series vs. No. 1 Tennessee.

Shortly after reaching base on a weak contact blooper into right field, Kent was picked off at first by a phenomenal move from Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam as the top of the lineup was about to come up. Kent was originally called safe on the pick-off but it was reversed after review.

It also earned this reaction from his dad, former MLB infielder Jeff Kent, from the stands at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha:

Jeff Kent doing this after his son got picked off first is TOUGH pic.twitter.com/9fO8BkVLzO — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) June 23, 2024

Kaeden Kent, who has seen more playing time since Braden Montgomery went down in the super regionals with a season-ending lower leg injury, is a leading candidate for the Most Outstanding Player at the CWS. Since arriving to Omaha, Kent is hitting well over .500 at the plate (9-for-17) with seven RBIs, two runs scored and a home run.

The elder Kent, of course, spent 17 seasons in MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. He won the 2000 National League MVP award, beating out teammate Barry Bonds, after finishing with a .334 batting average, 196 hits, 125 RBIs and 33 home runs that season.

Kent's mishap on the base paths almost came to bite the Aggies in the top of the fourth inning when Chris Cortez got into a bases-loaded two-out jab. However, he helped his team out of the jam himself with an impressive glove-tossing throw to Ted Burton at first to retire Blake Burke for the final out.

As things stand, Texas A&M leads Tennessee 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning. With a win Sunday over the Vols, the Aggies would claim their first CWS title in program history.

