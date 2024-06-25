Jeff Jackson to retire from Notre Dame after 2024-25; Sheahan is next

Jeff Jackson built Notre Dame into a respectable program and even came within a game of winning the national championship twice. That accounts for half of the four Frozen Fours he has taken the Irish to. But all good things must come to an end, and that time has come for Jackson.

Jackson has announced that the 2024-25 season will be his last with the Irish. That means he’ll have one more chance to add to the eight conference championships, 12 NCAA Tournaments, two Spencer Penrose Awards and over 400 wins. He seems to be looking forward to that chance per this message he wrote on social media:

Well, the time has come. I've decided that my 20th season at Notre Dame, which begins in October, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say next spring. Now it’s back to work and preparing for a great 2024-25 season. Thank you and Go Irish! https://t.co/1gG5akdeqE — Jeff Jackson (@NDCoachJackson) June 24, 2024

Former Irish defenseman and current associate head coach Brock Sheahan already has been tapped as Jackson’s successor. When he rejoined the staff shortly before the start of last season, we speculated on here that it might be an indication that he eventually would take over the program. That speculation turned out to be correct.

Best of luck to Jackson in his final season, and here’s hoping that before too long, there’s a status of him outside Compton Family Ice Arena.

