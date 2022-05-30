The Saints made Chris Olave the third receiver selected in the 2022 draft. They selected him 11th overall.

He could make the biggest impact as a rookie considering he joins an offense with Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry and with Jameis Winston at quarterback.

The Saints like what they have seen so far. Winston called him “smooth as the other side of the pillow.”

Assistant General Manager Jeff Ireland said he was reminded of Marvin Harrison while scouting Olave.

“I liked that he was a three-year starter at a major university,” Ireland told Jeff Duncan of nola.com. “I liked that he was very productive in each of those years. I like that he’s a great kid. And I like the way the (Ohio State) staff talked about him in terms of his intelligence. The fact that they could use him all over the field. The fact that he was consistent. The makeup was what we looked for. Size. He has the height and the speed. We’d like for him to be a little stronger, and we got to put some strength on him and some muscle, but every time you would turn on the tape you would see Chris Olave making a play in that game. And I like that.

“And so he reminds me of some players who have played in our league, the Marvin Harrisons, who were just silky smooth and effortless. And same body type. It doesn’t look like they were running fast, but when we turn on the clock, it’s like 4.3 (seconds). So there’s some really good aspects to that player.

Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final year at Ohio State. He has a long way to go to match Harrison’s NFL production, though.

Harrison was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 after 1,102 receptions for 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns in his 13-year career with the Colts.

Jeff Ireland was reminded of Marvin Harrison while scouting Chris Olave originally appeared on Pro Football Talk