Jeff Heath headlines huge game for Raiders' secondary in win vs. Broncos

Heath's two picks fuel Raiders' defensive effort vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Opposing quarterbacks will soon learn not to test Jeff Heath on November 15.

The Raiders’ safety had the second two-interception game of his career on Sunday, exactly five years after he did it for the Cowboys in 2015.

It’s the only two times he’s played on the date in his pro career.

“I remember that game,” Heath said after the Raiders’ 37-12 victory over the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. “I didn’t remember it was the same day. I think those were both tipped balls and I think we lost that game as well. These felt better. It’s always better when you win.”