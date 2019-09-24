Jeff Heath calls hit that sent Allen Hurns to hospital a “bang-bang play”

The Dolphins didn’t like the hit Cowboys safety Jeff Heath applied to receiver Allen Hurns, who returned to Miami on Monday after being hospitalized with a concussion.

“I feel like it wasn’t a clean hit,” Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant said after the game. “The refs missed it. Hurns is like my big brother. So when it happened, it kind of flustered me, and I was angry.”

Hurns was a Cowboy until two months ago, on the eve of training camp, when Dallas released him, so Heath felt especially bad when his hit knocked out his former teammate.

“I know what my intentions were,” Heath said Monday, via Jori Epstein of USA Today, “and anyone who knows football knows what my intentions were.”

Both players were going for the ball, arriving at the same time it appeared. Officials did not penalize Heath, though the league still could fine him.

“It was a bang-bang play,” Heath said. “I was just trying to hopefully get to the ball before [a collision], but I wasn’t able to do that.”