Jeff Hafley provides insight into Packers new defensive position coaches

Joining Jeff Hafley on the Green Bay Packers defensive coaching staff will be Vince Oghobaase as the assistant interior defensive line coach, Anthony Campanile as the linebackers coach, and Derrick Ansley as the pass game coordinator, along with Ryan Downard returning as the defensive backs coach and Jason Rebrovich now as the defensive line coach.

Beyond the Xs and Os, the energy that this new-look coaching staff brings along with their ability to connect and build relationships with the players will be important aspects to helping this Packers defense reach its full potential.

“Hafley was a big part of the process in terms of getting the right staff around him,” said Matt LaFleur on Thursday, “guys that he not necessarily knew but guys that he respected, that he trusts are going to be able to carry out the vision for the defense, and I’m excited for you guys to get to know these guys.

“I think you’ll see a lot of high-energy coaches, and I think that’ll help our players bring out that energy that we need to be able to go out and compete to the best of our ability on Sundays.”

Vince Oghobaase

Oghobaase coached under Hafley at Boston College as the defensive line coach and the two were also on the San Francisco defensive staff together for two seasons from 2016 to 2017. Oghobaase also spent two years at UCLA with Chip Kelly.

Oghobaase will be coaching under Rebrovich, and the two will help with the transition for the defensive front, especially the edge rushers, as the Packers move from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3.

The play of the defensive line and edge rusher groups in 2023 was very hot and cold—the Packers’ front was either wreaking havoc or quite quiet. Finding that consistency from a pass rush standpoint, along with being better against the run will be top priorities. Some of which is hopefully helped by Hafley’s ability to simplify things for his defenders.

“Highly intelligent,” said Hafley of Oghobaase, “played the position, Duke grad, really good relationships with the players; really good teacher of fundamentals, technique.

“His players love playing for him, and he gets on them hard. He coaches them hard. He’s demanding. He holds them to a standard, but he’s got such good relationships and he’s such a good teacher, and he’s so smart. From a picture-wise, I think he has the ability to see it all. So, he’s really sharp.”

Anthony Campanile

Campanile, the new linebackers coach, was called a “star” by Hafley during Thursday’s press conference. Campanile has been the Miami Dolphins linebackers coach since 2020 and interviewed for the New York Giants defensive coordinator opening this offseason.

Hafley and Campanile know each other quite well but have never had the opportunity to coach together. As Hafley joked, it wasn’t Campanile’s profanity laced rant on “Hard Knocks” where he was introduced to him.

When in their base defense, the Packers will go from having two linebackers on the field to three. Quay Walker possesses that playmaking ability but consistently unlocking that potential will be a must for the new coaching staff.

Isaiah McDuffie could slot into the middle linebacker role, although I don’t expect that to stop the Packers for looking for potential upgrades this offseason. De’Vondre Campbell could end up as a cut candidate, leaving the Packers without a strong-side linebacker for their 4-3 defense.

“He’s one of the best, most loyal people I’ve ever been around,” said Hafley of Campanile, “and he’s one of the best football coaches I’ve ever been around.

“I’m glad, very glad that he’s here. I think you guys will enjoy him. More importantly, I think the players are gonna love him and that’s really important as we build this staff.”

Derrick Ansley

Ansley comes to Green Bay after spending the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2021 and 2022, Ansley was the defensive backs coach, and the non-play calling defensive coordinator in 2023.

Most of Ansley’s coaching career has been spent specifically working with defensive backs, which includes coaching under Nick Saban at Alabama, along with two other NFL stops. Like Campanille, Ansley also interviewed for the Giants’ defensive coordinator opening this offseason.

As the pass game coordinator, Ansley will work with entire defensive backfield. The safety position is in-flux right now for the Packers, and one that will have to be addressed this offseason. If the Packers play more Cover-1 under Hafley, there will be more stress on that position, specifically for the post safety, tasked with covering the deep middle portion of the field.

The Packers also have to add to the cornerback position, specifically depth and finding a nickel option. This is a position group that could flourish under Hafley, given his experience coaching defensive backs, along with his heavier use of man and press coverages aligning well with the skillsets of the current cornerback room.

“Derrick and I knew each other from when I was a DB coach the first go around,” said Hafley. “Being at combines, getting to know him. Working the combine drills together. He worked with one of my good friends out in Oakland at the time, so we kind of talked quite a bit.

“Followed his career and kept in touch with him, and he’s got coordinator experience. So as we piece this thing together, he knows what it’s like to sit in my chair and he brings a lot of value and some different things. He’s been part of some different scheme, which I think will help.”

As Hafley said on Thursday, he believes that the Packers already have several cornerstone players on the defensive side of the ball. The task for him and the rest of these defensive coaches will be having that group reach its full potential and do so consistently.

With the Packers offense performing at an elite level late last season, coupling that with a regularly solid to good defense – not even a great one by any means – will make this a very formidable team to face.

“You ask about style of defense,” said Hafley, “the one thing that’s probably most important to me, even more so than Xs and Ox, is the guys, the coaches, we’re in this thing together. When you turn on the film, these guys gotta all running to the ball because they respect one another. They gotta play together and you gotta see that on the tape. That’s one of the biggest things that I’m gonna stress with this group, with this staff, and the style of play we’re going to play on defense. These guys gotta love playing with each other and they gotta love each other.”

