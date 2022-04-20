Jeff Hafley explains why Zion Johnson would be a 'superhero' for Patriots, Mac Jones

Next Pats: Why Boston College prospect would be a 'superhero' for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

To steal a term from baseball, drafting offensive lineman Zion Johnson out of Boston College would be a "home run," according to his head coach.

On the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast, Phil Perry is joined by Jeff Hafley, head coach of the Eagles, who touted the abilities of Johnson as someone who's machine-like.

Patriots WR appears to be skipping start of team's offseason program

"It's just a safe pick," Hafley said. "He's going to to be a pro. He's going to be the first guy in, the last to leave, he's going to be a model citizen, he's going to work and strive to get better everyday."

Next Pats: Why Boston College prospect would be a 'superhero' for Patriots | Download & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Patriots haven't drafted a player from Boston College since the late Ron Brace in 2009; the only other Eagle selected during the Bill Belichick era was Dan Koppen in 2003.

If that changes this season and the Patriots nab Johnson, who played both guard and tackle collegiately, New England would be getting a player Hafley describe as "like a superhero." Last fall, Johnson was BC's first AP All-American First Team member since running back Andre Williams in 2013.

"He was one of the only guys who'd ask me how I'm doing, how my kids are doing, how my wife's doing," Hafley said. "He's just really mature -- far more mature than most, which I believe is going to get him ready for the NFL."

Also discussed in the episode: What does Hafley discuss with NFL teams that are interested in his players? Plus, why Alex Lindstrom is a safe pick for any NFL team, and how Ben Petrula's game will translate to the NFL.

Check out the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below: