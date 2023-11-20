Jeff Green scores and draws the foul

Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
The Broncos have now won four straight games.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
Aaron Nola is staying with the Phillies, the only team he's ever known.
Aaron Jones missed time earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
Stroud and his draft classmate Will Anderson, whom Houston acquired by trading up with Arizona this past spring, came up big in the victory.
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
The Steelers will avoid Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 11.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 11 in the NFL.
Verstappen won comfortably, but it was not a straightforward victory.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
Foster should have been stopped for an 8-yard gain.