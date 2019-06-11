Jeff Green to miss second half of Xfinity season to recover from surgery

Daniel McFadin
Former Xfinity Series champion Jeff Green will miss the second half of the Xfinity Series season to recover from rotator cuff surgery, Ryan Sieg Racing announced Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Green will race through the July 12 race at Kentucky Speedway before stepping out of the No. 38 Chevrolet.

He will then take over crew chief duties for Ryan Sieg Racing July 27 at Iowa Speedway.

The team plans for Green to return to driving in 2020 depending on funding and sponsorship.

While he’s been entered in all 13 races this season, Green’s only finish came in the season opener at Daytona, where he placed seventh.


