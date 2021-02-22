Jeff Green injured on hard foul by Patrick Beverley in Nets' win over Clippers

Jeff Green injury

Nets forward Jeff Green had to leave Sunday night's game against the Clippers in Los Angeles with a shoulder injury, after taking a hard foul from Patrick Beverley.

The foul occurred with 2:50 left to play and the Clippers trying to complete their comeback from a 15-point deficit.

Beverley fouled Green from behind and sent him to the ground. Green stayed on the ground and was writhing in pain while being checked by the Nets' medical staff.

Green managed to bring himself to the locker room, but kicked over a water cooler on his way out of the game.

The Nets managed to pull out the victory anyway to finish their road trip a perfect 5-0 -- the best mark on a road trip in franchise history.