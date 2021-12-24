Jeff Green with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

SNY

On this holiday edition of The Putback with Ian Begley, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson discuss possible trade scenarios including Julius Randle, Kemba Walker and Mitchell Robinson, and determine who the Knicks' top trade deadline target could be. Ian and Chris also examine the Knicks' futures of Obi Toppin and Miles 'Deuce' McBride and discuss if Tom Thibodeau is actually on the hot seat. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback stars SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley talking New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets with different guests each week, ranging from former basketball players and coaches to national writers to celebrity fans. Begley will also answer questions from Knicks fans on how to improve their beloved basketball franchise.