Jeff Gordon elected to West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame

Jeff Gordon will get to add to his Hall of Fame membership soon with being elected for induction into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

The four-time Cup champion is among five people selected for induction, including NASCAR team owners Gary Bechtel and Bob Bruncati; NASCAR weekly racing series national champion Doug McCoun; and NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion Eric Norris.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

J.D. Gibbs, who died in January due to complications from a degenerative neurological disease, also will be inducted after his election in 2018. His induction was postponed at the request of Gibbs’ family.

The induction will take place June 20 at the Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa, California.

Gordon’s election follows his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Gordon, a native of Vallejo, California, will join former Gander Outdoors Truck Series champion Ron Hornaday Jr. in being a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the WCSC Hall of Fame.