Jeff Gordon to complete the pace car double at Indianapolis

Jeff Gordon is reprising his pace car driver role at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gordon drove the pace car before the 2015 Indianapolis 500. On July 23, he’s going to drive the pace car before the Brickyard 400.

“It’s hard to believe this is the 24th running of the Brickyard 400,” Gordon said in a statement. “This has been a very special race over the years – for me and NASCAR. Winning at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway was a dream of mine as a kid. I’m excited to lead the field to green at this year’s Brickyard 400, and I appreciate Doug Boles and Chevrolet for giving me this opportunity.”

Gordon won the first Brickyard 400 and last won the race in 2015, his fifth victory at the track. He wasn’t scheduled to drive in the 2016 version of the race but was a fill-in for Dale Earnhardt Jr. after Earnhardt Jr. missed the race — and the rest of the season — because of a concussion.

Barring another substitute appearance, this year’s race will be the first Brickyard 400 that Gordon hasn’t competed in.

Gordon will drive a 2017 Camaro ZL1. It’s a car that many of us will never be able to afford.

This summer’s Brickyard 400 is the last NASCAR race scheduled for July at the track. The 2018 version of the race has been moved to September, the final race of the Cup Series regular season before the playoffs begin.





Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg