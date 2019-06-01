Jeff Goodman: 'I’d be surprised if (Kyrie) stays in Boston'

Jeff Goodman: 'Id be surprised if (Kyrie) stays in Boston' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The biggest question that the Boston Celtics face this offseason revolves around the status of Kyrie Irving. The team's star point guard is set to hit free agency and after a year in which the Celtics underachieved, many are wondering if he will return to the team. But for now, it seems possible -- if not, probable -- that Irving could end up elsewhere this summer.

And you can count former ESPN and current Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman among those who believe he won't return to Boston. Goodman recently appeared on Colin Cowherd's podcast offered his thoughts on Kyrie's impending free agency.

I'd be surprised if he stays in Boston. You see his body language. You hear enough smoke, you know there's something going on here. Obviously, Kyrie's kinda moody, he's got a tight inner circle. So, I'm not sure how much validity some of (the rumors have), but again, I don't expect him to be in Boston. You could see it in the locker room and with his teammates, that they almost don't know how to take to Kyrie Irving. I've known him a long time, Colin, and, honestly, he's become tough to like. He has. Obviously, he's an elite level talent. But we saw it in the playoffs. He kinda got swallowed up because he's not the most athletic dude in the world. And this group was far more entertaining to watch a year ago in the playoffs with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier. I'm not sure how many people in Boston, including Danny Ainge, would be that unhappy if Kyrie Irving leaves.

It's hard to believe that Ainge, a noted asset-collector, would be happy to see Irving leave, but the team would still have a lot of young talent and depth if he does depart.

Over the course of the past season, several teams have emerged as contenders for Irving. There have been rumors that he could team up with Kevin Durant and join the New York Knicks. He has also been tied to another New York-based team, the Brooklyn Nets, along with Anthony Davis.

And, of course, there have been rumblings that he could, once again, team up with LeBron James and join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Irving could end up surprising some and staying, especially if the Celtics can somehow land a superstar like Anthony Davis or Durant...or maybe even both. But for the time being, his future in Boston is tenuous at the best.

