Jeff Goodman continues to rank Auburn basketball too low

It’s way too early for polls to matter in the college basketball season but it’s still fun to look at.

National college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman ranks the top 25 teams in the country every single week. It took him a few weeks to even put Auburn in the top 25.

They have now cracked Goodman’s top 20.

He has Auburn at 19 after the Tigers big road win at St Louis on Saturday night. Goodman claimed that he is not high on the Tigers due to a lack of quality wins.

Updated Goodman Top 25: – UConn is out

– Illinois is back in

– ACC with one team in Top 25 pic.twitter.com/oa29QWYNiX — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 19, 2021

Auburn has been ranked in the low teens in the AP and coaches polls over the last two weeks.

