Jeff Gladney, former Vikings CB, dead at 25

Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has reportedly died at the age of 25.

The former TCU standout was drafted by the Vikings with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. However, it was a short-lived stay as the team ultimately released him in 2021.

He was slated to return to the football field with the Arizona Cardinals after signing a two-year deal with the team in free agency back in March. There were videos surfacing of him getting back on the practice field and preparing to finally contribute to an NFL team after a season layoff.

New #AZCardinals CB Jeff Gladney learning the defense. pic.twitter.com/WMBHE87IKr — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) May 24, 2022

Tragically, news of his passing hit social media on Monday with people beginning to respond through posts, including Gladney’s former college teammate and Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor.

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Details are unavailable at this time regarding Gladney’s passing.

As always, the situation right now is more about respecting the family of a young man that lost his life far too soon.

