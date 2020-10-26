Jeff Garcia Ripped for Criticizing Cam Newton's Outfits After Benching

People are going in on ex-NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia after he criticized Cam Newton during NBC Sports Bay Area's San Francisco 49ers postgame show. Garcia essentially said that Newton shouldn't dress the way he does because he's not playing well.

Whew, Jeff Garcia been waiting a long time to get this off his chest about Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/clx5IEGn9x — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) October 26, 2020

"You get yanked in the second half, there's nothing good going your way," Garcia, who played for the 49ers for part of his NFL career, said. "So why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself? I'd be trying to ask the equipment managers: Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I'll show up on the field and do the best that I can."

Garcia elaborated, saying that it "goes back to a couple years of just watching this guy and seeing him at the podium," adding that "what he's doing on the field does not translate to being that guy."

Garcia's co-host pointed out tat Joe Namath wore fur coats in professional settings, to which Garcia responded: "When you predict you’re going to win a Super Bowl and go out and do it, wear whatever the hell you want. But right now I’m not buying it.”

The 49ers beat the New England Patriots 33-6 on Sunday, and Newton was benched in the fourth quarter after throwing three interceptions.

It was puzzling to many why Garcia would equate Cam's poor play with what he should or shouldn't be wearing. Newton has become known for his flamboyant sense of fashion, so it was no surprise to see many come to Newton's defense, with some people pointing out that Garcia's take had racist connotations.Check out what people had to say about Jeff Garcia's criticisms of Newton's dress code down below.

someone sounds like a herb https://t.co/15JpJYNLWd — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 26, 2020

He’s criticizing his clothes. Clown behavior. — ✊🏾 (@SportsLife4) October 26, 2020

Imagine thinking how you dress affects how you play — Kyle (@TheStockill) October 26, 2020

*Overtones — Manti Meow (@MantiMeow) October 26, 2020

Not sure Jeff should be offering fashion advice tbh pic.twitter.com/QDgiGhJZOF — Eric Thompson (@eric_j_thompson) October 26, 2020

Damn ... had that nonsense locked and loaded for YEARS. — Mike Schmidt (@The40YearOldBoy) October 26, 2020

And if he showed up in a tracksuit then he doesn't respect the game. — Cristina Ledra (@cledra) October 26, 2020

Sounds like Jeff could use a box... pic.twitter.com/bWyomtabRP — Derrick Whittington (@DWhitti) October 26, 2020

I think this is what's called coded language — Hogdale (@Hogdale_) October 26, 2020