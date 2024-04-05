Jeff Foote praises Cornell’s new basketball coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell men’s basketball has their new leader.

Friday, The Big Red announced the hiring of new head coach Jon Jacques to lead the program. The announcement comes after longtime coach Brian Early stepped down to take over at William & Mary in March. Just weeks later, Cornell promoted Jacques in a great effort to keep the program moving forward.

Spencer-Van Etten grad Jeff Foote was a teammate of Jacques at Cornell during the remarkable Sweet 16 run in 2010. Jacques, a captain on the that legendary squad, has spent nearly his entire assistant and associate head coaching career at Cornell since 2013.

Foote, who played in the NBA for the New Orleans Hornets in 2012, was a two-time IVY League Defensive Player of The Year and all-conference pick at center. The seven-foot big man, who’s now a lawyer, believes the promotion of Jacques was perfect and the future is very bright.

In a statement to NBC Elmira Foote had nothing but praise for Jacques and the Cornell decision.

“AD Moore (Cornell Athletic Director Nicki Moore) and her team hit an absolute grand slam with this hire. I couldn’t be happier with the selection of Jon as the new head coach. He loves Cornell and the program. He was a captain of one of the best teams in school history and I think it’s a short matter of time until he is the coach of one of the best teams of all-time. He has my complete support and I know the support of a wide array of the alumni base. Very excited. Love the hire.”

Cornell put together its best season since the 2010 team with a (22-8) overall record and earning am NIT postseason appearance. The Big Red dropped a hard-fought final game of the season to Ohio State 88-83 in the opening round of the NIT. Jacques takes over for Earl who was the head coach at Cornell since 2016.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.