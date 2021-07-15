Jeff Fisher will be inducted in Titans Ring of Honor

Jeff Fisher's dismissal from the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 was accompanied by a sea of jokes about his mediocrity as an NFL head coach.

His legacy wasn't helped when Sean McVay took the previously 4-12 Rams to consecutive NFC West titles and a Super Bowl in his first two seasons after taking over for Fisher. The jokes were warranted. The Fisher Rams years (31-45, no more than seven wins in a season) were bad.

But it wasn't all bad for Fisher during his previous stop with the Tennessee Titans. In fact some of it was pretty good. And for his 17 years at the helm of the Titans/Houston Oilers, Fisher will enter the franchise's Ring of Honor.

Jeff Fisher coached the Titans/Oilers for 17 seasons. (Getty Images)

Fishers Titans legacy

The Titans announced on Wednesday that he'll be inducted alongside fellow ex-Oilers coach Bum Phillips (posthumously) and former Titans general manager Floyd Reese, who worked alongside Fisher with the franchise from 1994-2006. They'll join 14 others honored by the team including franchise greats Warren Moon, Earl Campbell, Bruce Matthews and Steve McNair, who starred in the Fisher era.

Fisher never won a Super Bowl with the Titans/Oilers. But he did lead the franchise to its only appearance in the game after the 1999 season, where the Titans lost a heartbreaker to the Greatest Show on Turf Rams.

Fisher's Titans produced six 10-plus win seasons, and he left the franchise with a 140-120 (.542) record. It's not a Hall of Fame résumé, by any means. But Titans Ring of Honor sounds about right.

