Jeff Fisher lost his USFL coaching debut but his outfit was fantastic

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
In this article:
Jeff Fisher was back on the sidelines for the first time since 2016 on Sunday, making his coaching debut with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers. It didn’t go exactly as planned, with the Panthers losing to the Houston Gamblers, 17-12, in a turnover-filled, low-scoring contest.

Despite possessing the ball for 36:49, outgaining the Gamblers 363-174 in yardage and running 34 more drives than Houston, the Panthers still managed to lose this game. Shea Patterson threw for 192 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ loss, far outperforming his backup, Paxton Lynch; Lynch was 2-for-5, gained 1 yard and threw an interception.

The start of the game on offense was particularly ugly for Michigan, getting shut out in the first half.

What caught everyone’s attention, however, was Jeff Fisher’s fantastic outfit. He went with a more casual look on the sideline, rocking a backwards hat and a Michigan Panthers hoodie.

Immediately, everyone on Twitter had the same reaction, tweeting the meme of Steve Buscemi saying, “How do you do, fellow kids” from the show “30 Rock.”

It was fittingly accurate, too.

Here are some of the best reactions to Fisher’s USFL debut, and more importantly, his get-up.

