Jeff Fisher lost his USFL coaching debut but his outfit was fantastic

Jeff Fisher was back on the sidelines for the first time since 2016 on Sunday, making his coaching debut with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers. It didn’t go exactly as planned, with the Panthers losing to the Houston Gamblers, 17-12, in a turnover-filled, low-scoring contest.

Despite possessing the ball for 36:49, outgaining the Gamblers 363-174 in yardage and running 34 more drives than Houston, the Panthers still managed to lose this game. Shea Patterson threw for 192 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ loss, far outperforming his backup, Paxton Lynch; Lynch was 2-for-5, gained 1 yard and threw an interception.

The start of the game on offense was particularly ugly for Michigan, getting shut out in the first half.

The Jeff Fisher + Shea Patterson + Paxton Lynch experience pic.twitter.com/7SKzSQSfr5 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 17, 2022

What caught everyone’s attention, however, was Jeff Fisher’s fantastic outfit. He went with a more casual look on the sideline, rocking a backwards hat and a Michigan Panthers hoodie.

Jeff? Jeff Fisher? Is that you? pic.twitter.com/WXWSu6DiBS — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 17, 2022

Immediately, everyone on Twitter had the same reaction, tweeting the meme of Steve Buscemi saying, “How do you do, fellow kids” from the show “30 Rock.”

It was fittingly accurate, too.

Here are some of the best reactions to Fisher’s USFL debut, and more importantly, his get-up.

paxton lynch + jeff fisher = masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/AKonjE1wZc — Radio Bonanza (@RadioBonanzaNFL) April 18, 2022

Backwards hat Jeff Fisher is the best Jeff Fisher #USFL — Steel City Maulers (@ironcitymaulers) April 17, 2022

Jeff Fisher's halftime audio was muted for the entire segment and I wonder if it was a technical issue or all profanity — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 17, 2022

A QB room consisting of Shea Patterson and Paxton Lynch under head coach Jeff Fisher will make for unbelievable content all year https://t.co/wF2LicfckF — Dev (@devhelms) April 18, 2022

Jeff Fisher coaching

Jason Garrett announcing

Paxton Lynch at QB The USFL is football hell. — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) April 17, 2022

Jeff Fisher is SO back pic.twitter.com/YHehi87zYA — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) April 17, 2022

Jeff Fisher has lost all control of his team. https://t.co/WX5nGq3qKv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 17, 2022

Michigan Panthers head coach Jeff Fisher out there in the USFL looking all youthful greeting fellow kids! pic.twitter.com/ElOAhnL0Rt — Lt. Corporal Lös Real Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru (@LosRealAli) April 17, 2022

