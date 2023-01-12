Jeff Fisher, Eddie George will square off in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

A pair of Tennessee Titans greats, former head coach Jeff Fisher and running back Eddie George, will be on opposite sidelines for the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Fisher and George will be going up against one another as the head coaches of the respective squads. The game will take place at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 28 and will air on NFL Network.

George will lead the National Team against Fisher and the American Team. This is Fisher’s second-straight year as a head coach in the game. Here’s a description of the contest, per its official website:

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is the premier postseason all-star game for any draft-eligible college football players. More than just a game, this week-long experience provides players with the opportunity to showcase their game to NFL scouts and coaches, while learning from the best in the business. The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl not only prepares players for the speed and intensity of professional football, but also for the business and lifestyle changes that come with it.

Former #Titans HC Jeff Fisher and former @Titans RB @EddieGeorge2727 will coach against one another in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on January 28 at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium. The game will air live on NFL Network. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 12, 2023

George has spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Tennessee State, where he’s amassed a 9-13 record. Fisher was most recently the head coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers, where he went 2-8 last year.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the caliber of players who come through the Collegiate Bowl, as well as the top-notch experience, provided them by the NFLPA in teaching the business of football,” George said. “It’s a great honor to now be a head coach in the game – and to do it with and against my former NFL coach makes it that much more exciting.”

George spent all but one of his seasons in the NFL with Fisher. The franchise great went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2004, but he only met Fisher and the Titans during the preseason.

