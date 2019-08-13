Jeff Driskel works at receiver in practice

The Saints’ success with Taysom Hill, using him as a Swiss Army knife, has prompted several other teams to look for a third-string quarterback who can do more than carry a clipboard on game day. The Bengals are experimenting with Jeff Driskel at receiver.

Driskel took snaps at receiver in Tuesday’s 11-on-11 work, Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com reports.

Driskel previously practiced at the position in one practice in 2017.

“I’m still competing at quarterback,” Driskel said, via Morrison. “That’s what I want to be. That’s what I think I can be. But I just want to show that I can add value to this team in other ways and show that I want to contribute and can contribute.”

Driskel is competing with fourth-round choice Ryan Finley for the backup job behind Andy Dalton. With Finley slated to get second-team work Thursday night in Washington, Driskel approached special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons about working with Simmons’ unit.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor asked Driskel about playing receiver Tuesday.

“Let me make this clear: He is not out of the quarterback competition by any stretch,” Taylor said. “He just feels like he can help us, and we feel like he can help us on special teams, and you saw him take a couple of reps at receiver. He’s a great athlete. He’s 232 pounds. He’s explosive. He has good hands. Those guys are hard to come by. We’ll keep giving him a look. But it doesn’t change. He goes to quarterback meetings. He goes to quarterback individual [drills]. He still takes his reps. That does not cut into that at all.”

As all players know, the more things you can do, the better chance you have to make the 53-player roster . . . and to play.