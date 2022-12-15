Is Jeff Driskel the new Taysom Hill? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

The AV Club

Last week, a report came out that Patty Jenkins’ third Wonder Woman movie had been canned, supposedly because whatever Jenkins had planned didn’t align with whatever ideas that new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are working on for their new slate of superhero movies. Gunn sort of denied it, and then a second report came out that claimed it was Jenkins’ idea to walk away from the project after Warner Bros. Film Group co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy rejected her pitch and to