Jeff Driskel will start for Browns in Week 18

The Browns will start their fifth quarterback of the season in Sunday's season finale against the Bengals.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said at a Wednesday press conference that Jeff Driskel will get the start at quarterback. P.J. Walker will serve as his backup as the Browns will rest Joe Flacco ahead of the opening round of the playoffs.

Driskel signed off of the Cardinals' practice squad last week when Dorian Thompson-Robinson was placed on injured reserve. He has made 11 other starts over the course of his NFL career.

Stefanski said that the team won't be able to rest all of their regulars for the Bengals game, but did not specify other players who are going to get the day off.