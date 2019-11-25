Jeff Driskel listed as limited in Monday’s estimated practice

The Lions were interested in signing veteran quarterback Josh Johnson before the XFL declined to release him from his contract and it appears that they had more than Matthew Stafford‘s back injury on their minds when pursuing a deal.

With a game on Thanksgiving, the Lions had to hand in a practice report on Monday even though they didn’t actually hold a practice session. That report lists quarterback Jeff Driskel as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, which means David Blough is the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

Driskel was 20-of-33 for 207 yards, a touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to Washington. It was his third start since Stafford went down with his back injury.

Stafford was listed as a non-participant along with defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), wide receiver Marvin Hall (foot) and cornerback Rashaan Melvin (ribs). Center Frank Ragnow (concussion), safety Tracy Walker (knee) and defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (ankle) were listed as limited after sitting out on Sunday.