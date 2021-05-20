Jeff Driskel joining the Texans on a one-year deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Four quarterbacks apparently weren’t enough for the Texans. They have added a fifth.

Houston has agreed to terms with veteran Jeff Driskel on a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus and a $1 million base salary with $500,000 of that guaranteed.

Driskel, 28, visited the Cowboys earlier this month but left without a deal.

He has nine career NFL starts.

Driskel appeared in three games for Denver in 2020, starting one for an injured Drew Lock. He completed 55 percent of his passes for 432 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

The Texans are Driskel’s fifth team since he entered the league as a sixth-round choice of the 49ers in 2016. He spent 2016-2019 with the Bengals, starting five games in 2018. He also started three games with the Lions in 2019. In all, he’s completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Texans have uncertainty about the future of Deshaun Watson, who is not expected to play for them again. They drafted Davis Mills in the third round of last month’s draft. They signed Tyrod Taylor in free agency and traded for Ryan Finley earlier this offseason.

Taylor is expected to begin the season as the starter.

Jeff Driskel joining the Texans on a one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jason Licht says he’s “not concerned” about unresolved status of Antonio Brown

    On Tuesday, Bucs coach Bruce Arians raised the fact that receiver Antonio Brown hasn’t re-signed with the team because he hasn’t passed a physical. The remarks raised potential concerns. On Wednesday, Bucs G.M. Jason Licht knocked them down. Licht told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com that there are no worries about Brown’s ability to pass a [more]

  • CBS Sports’ early 2022 NFL mock draft has five Ohio State players included in first round

    CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards put out his first-round mock draft, five Ohio State players were listed. Garret Wilson, Wide Receiver – No. 8 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Chris Olave, Wide Receiver – No. 16 to the Tennessee Titans. Zach Harrison, Defensive End – No. 28 to the Detroit Lions. Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle – No. 29 to the Baltimore Ravens. Sevyn Banks, Cornerback – No. 32 to the Kansas City Chiefs

  • Twins legend Kirby Puckett's former Brooklyn Park home is on the market for $485K

    The home where Kirby Puckett lived during both Twins World Series titles is on the market for the first time in nearly 25 years. What to expect: It's a surprisingly modest home, considering who built it in 1986. Highlighting just how much baseball salaries have skyrocketed, Puckett made only $130,000 in 1985. He later moved to an Edina mansion. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Listed at $485,000, the 3,500-square-foot house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gazebo and sits on 270 feet of pond shoreline. The sellers, who are baseball fans in their 60s, are including their collection of Puckett memorabilia, including a rare photo of the late slugger with a baseball on his head. Flashback: Former Twins pitcher Pat Neshek, who grew up in Brooklyn Park, saw the listing and tweeted, "I sold Kirby a box of 24 caramel hockey fundraiser bars ... at that house in 1989 ... walked right up off the street and [Puckett's wife] Tonya answered the door, got to go inside while she got money!"The intrigue: Listing agent Brandon Johnson of JP Willman Realty Twin Cities said it's believed Puckett had a secret compartment hidden near the basement wet bar that no one has been able to locate. If you want it: Johnson said offers will be accepted starting Friday and there's an open house on Saturday."I don't think it's going to last until Sunday," he said. Photo: JP Willman Realty Twin Cities More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • WATCH: Bears QB Justin Fields gets some reps in with WR Marquise Goodwin

    Bears fans have been starving for any and all highlights of Justin Fields throwing the football, and here are some with Marquise Goodwin.

  • The Mountain From 'Game Of Thrones' Now Looks Like Chiseled Granite

    Hafthor Bjornsson showed off his new physique as he focuses on a boxing match against a rival.

  • Texans to sign former Bengals, Lions, Broncos QB Jeff Driskel

    The Houston Texans will sign former Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and Denver Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel according to his agent.

  • QB Visit: Cowboys to bring in former McCarthy draft pick for workout

    Coach Mike McCarthy is looking to a familiar face as a possible veteran backup to Dak Prescott; Brett Hundley made 9 starts for the Packers.

  • Antonio Brown deal with Bucs on hold until he passes physical following knee scope

    Antonio Brown will undergo a knee scope, and hasn't passed his physical with the Bucs yet.

  • Blind greens, brutal rough and sadistic bunkers: My hardest 10 Major courses

    South Carolina coastal layout Kiawah Island plays host to this week's USPGA Championship and could play as the longest course in major championship history. It promises to be a stiff test if the breeze picks up off the Atlantic ocean but how does it compare with the rest of the world's toughest courses? James Corrigan picks the 10 tracks which give the world's best sleepless nights. 10. Augusta National (Georgia. Masters: 1934-present) Next to Muirfield and perhaps Turnberry, the home of The Masters is the best course on the majors rota. When it was soft last November, Dustin Johnson made it look far too compliant with his record 20-under winning total. The faster conditions last month kept Hideki Matsuyama to 10-under. Demanding, unique and stunningly beautiful. 9. Royal Birkdale (Eng. Open: 1954, ’61, ’65, ’71, ’76, ’83, ’91, ’98. 2008, ’17) The best course in England is also the toughest if Mother Nature is in a links type of mood. Rolling through the dunes, the layout offers the complete challenge and the fact its Open winners include Palmer, Watson, Trevino, Harrington and Spieth - from a TV transport compound in 2017 - is no coincidence. If a links can be described as fair then this is it. Until the wind gets up and the rain plays tag-team like it did in 2008. Then it is cruel. 8. Olympic Club (San Fran. US Open: 1955, ’66, ’87, 98, 2012) The Lake Course in San Francisco staged the 1955 US Open, which many believe presented the toughest post-war major challenge. Little-known Jack Fleck famously shocked Ben Hogan that week, prevailing in a 36-hole play-off after both finished the regulation 72 holes in seven-over. The rough can be brutal, which is a problem as the fairways are tight. The slick, undulating greens only add to the torture. 7. Shinnecock Hills (NY. US Open: 1896, 1986, ’95, 2004, ’18) This brilliant Long Island layout really does need tricking up as the USGA stupidly did on the weekend of the 2004 US Open. Annoyed with the comparatively low scores of the first rounds, the officials neglected to water the greens and lost them, the par three seventh proving particularly farcical. If it is windy, then be prepared to be attacked from all directions.

  • Report: Brad Stevens' job is safe no matter how Celtics do in play-in tournament

    Brad Stevens' job security apparently isn't a concern in Boston.

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull throws no-hitter vs. Mariners in 5-0 win

    The fifth no-hitter of the season goes to Spencer Turnbull

  • Giants first-rounder Kadarius Toney practices in one shoe during first day of rookie minicamp

    The Giants rookie started on the wrong foot (sorry).

  • Tennis-Federer gets Serena's vote in GOAT debate

    Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.

  • NBA playoff tracker: So much for Clippers-Lakers in the opening round

    Even if they land in the play-in tournament, you know Lakers fans are going to eat this news up.

  • Michael Chandler forges ahead ‘with complete disregard to previous failures’ after UFC 262

    Leave it to Michael Chandler to handle his most high-profile loss to date with a tremendous amount of class.

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]