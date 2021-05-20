Jeff Driskel joining the Texans on a one-year deal

Four quarterbacks apparently weren’t enough for the Texans. They have added a fifth.

Houston has agreed to terms with veteran Jeff Driskel on a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus and a $1 million base salary with $500,000 of that guaranteed.

Driskel, 28, visited the Cowboys earlier this month but left without a deal.

He has nine career NFL starts.

Driskel appeared in three games for Denver in 2020, starting one for an injured Drew Lock. He completed 55 percent of his passes for 432 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

The Texans are Driskel’s fifth team since he entered the league as a sixth-round choice of the 49ers in 2016. He spent 2016-2019 with the Bengals, starting five games in 2018. He also started three games with the Lions in 2019. In all, he’s completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Texans have uncertainty about the future of Deshaun Watson, who is not expected to play for them again. They drafted Davis Mills in the third round of last month’s draft. They signed Tyrod Taylor in free agency and traded for Ryan Finley earlier this offseason.

Taylor is expected to begin the season as the starter.

